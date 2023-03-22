Rosie Sherry

Mar 22

2 min read

I unschool my 5 kids. This is how much it costs.

We’re a family of two parents and 5 children aged 5 to 19. We’ve been on our unschooling journey for over 10 years now. There is no going back or no other way for us. The inefficiencies and stress of schools are just too much for us to bear.

We do get tempted with going back to school and sometimes drool at private schools. We then figure the £3k a month it would cost (for 3 of the kids) is ridiculous. There are so many better ways to spend that kind of money.

--

--

More from Rosie Sherry

I ❤️ building communities • Researching, writing and creating community things at rosie.land

AboutHelpTermsPrivacy

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store
Rosie Sherry

Rosie Sherry

1.1K Followers

I ❤️ building communities • Researching, writing and creating community things at rosie.land

Help

Status

Writers

Blog

Careers

Privacy

Terms

About

Text to speech